Durzi recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Durzi picked up a helper on Matt Roy's opening tally in the first period before setting up Viktor Arvidsson on the power play later in the frame. The two-point showing extends Durzi's point streak to six games with a goal and eight assists in that span. The 24-year-old blueliner has been productive offensively this season with five goals and 14 assists through 25 games.