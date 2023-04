Durzi scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Durzi snapped his 11-game point drought Saturday, but it wasn't enough to keep the Kings' season going. The defenseman added just five shots on net with 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over six playoff contests. His scoring touch is obvious after a 38-point effort in 72 regular-season games, but there's still progress for Durzi to make in his own zone to be a trusted part of the Kings' defense.