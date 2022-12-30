Durzi recorded a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Durzi helped out on Alex Iafallo's third-period tally that sparked the Kings' comeback push. Since snapping a five-game point drought, Durzi has a helper in two of the last three contests. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 21 points (11 on the power play), 49 shots on net, 67 blocks, 41 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 36 appearances. Thursday marked his 100th regular-season outing, and he's earned 48 points in his young career.