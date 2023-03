Durzi posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Durzi continues to be a steady producer from the back end -- he's logged a goal and seven assists over his last nine outings. The defenseman helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi go-ahead goal in the third period. For the season, Durzi is up to 34 points, 97 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 58 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 60 appearances.