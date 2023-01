Durzi recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Durzi has six goals and 25 points in 45 games this season. A meaningful portion of his offensive production has come from a six-game stretch from Nov. 25-Dec. 6 when he contributed a goal and nine contests. Durzi then was limited to a goal and six points over 19 games from Dec. 8-Jan. 19.