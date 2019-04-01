Durzi agreed to sign a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Monday.

Durzi was a second-round pick in 2018, and was part of the trade to the Kings in exchange for Jake Muzzin on Jan. 28. The 20-year-old appeared in 180 OHL games in his career, collecting 140 points. Durzi will likely finish the season with AHL Manchester, and could still be a year or two away from NHL action.