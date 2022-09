Durzi (shoulder) agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension with Los Angeles on Thursday.

Durzi is coming off a solid rookie campaign in which he garnered three goals, 27 assists and 15 power-play points in 64 games. Considering over half of the blueliner's points came with the man advantage, fantasy players may want to take a cautionary approach to utilizing Durzi this season now that Drew Doughty is healthy and available to fill those power-play minutes.