Durzi notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Durzi packed enough stats in the season opener to make for a production fantasy line, but it was his turnover in the last minute of the game that cost the Kings a standings point. The 23-year-old defenseman impressed last season, seeing regular run as a power-play option, though those minutes will dry up with Drew Doughty back in the lineup. As such, it could be tough for Durzi to match the 27 points, including 15 on the power play, he produced in 64 contests as a rookie in 2021-22. He should still be a lock for top-four minutes.