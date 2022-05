Durzi scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Durzi got the Kings on the board at 13:59 of the second period. The 23-year-old defenseman continues to play fairly well in the postseason -- he has three points, 15 shots on net, 10 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through six contests. Despite being listed on the third pairing, he's seen top-four minutes and power-play time as he did for much of the regular season.