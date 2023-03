Durzi (upper body) remains out of the LA lineup Saturday when they face Winnipeg, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

This will be the seventh straight game that Durzi has missed since suffering the injury versus Washington on March 6. The defenseman has seven goals and 34 points in 62 games, including a tally and 13 assists on the power play. Consider him day-to-day as he has returned to practice.