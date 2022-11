Durzi (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Durzi will miss a game with an injury for the first time this season. He's picked up three goals and six assists in 19 contests while serving as a key part of the Kings' defense. Jacob Moverare will take his place in the lineup, while Brandt Clarke was called up as extra insurance on defense. The Kings' next game is Tuesday versus the Rangers.