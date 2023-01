Durzi posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Durzi got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since his six-game point streak from late November and early December. The 24-year-old defenseman set up the second of Kevin Fiala's goals in Saturday's victory. Through 40 appearances, Durzi has five goals, 18 assists, 56 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-8 rating while logging consistent second-pairing minutes.