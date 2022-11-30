Durzi scored a goal, notched a power-play assist, logged four hits, blocked four shots, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

It was a very full stat line for Durzi in a game that wasn't short on drama or offense. He set up a Viktor Arvidsson goal in the first period and scored the Kings' seventh tally himself at 11:36 of the third period. Durzi has a goal and four assists in his last three outings, and he's up to four goals, 10 helpers, 32 shots on net, 33 hits, 39 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 22 contests overall.