Durzi scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Durzi opened the scoring 11:45 into the second period. The defenseman has two goals, two assists and 11 blocked shots over four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. For the season, he's up to nine tallies, 38 points, 102 shots on net, 121 blocked shots, 63 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances.