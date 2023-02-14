Durzi notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Durzi helped out on a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the third period. The helper snapped Durzi's six-game point drought. The 24-year-old defenseman has three slumps of at least five contests this season, but he's been fairly steady the rest of the time. He's matched his career high with 27 points, collecting 13 of them on the power play. Durzi also has 83 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 52 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 52 appearances.