Kings' Sean Durzi: Playing well in OHL
Durzi scored twice in OHL Guelph's 7-3 victory over London on Tuesday.
Originally a second-round selection of Toronto in 2018, Durzi was shipped to the Kings in January in the deal that sent Jake Muzzin to the Leafs. An offensive-minded defender, Durzi is averaging more than a point per game (11 goals, 37 points in 34 contests) for a second consecutive OHL campaign. Durzi will begin his transition to the professional ranks this coming fall.
