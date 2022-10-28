Durzi notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Durzi had the secondary assist on Arthur Kaliyev's first-period marker. Through eight appearances, Durzi has a goal and four helpers, with two of those assists coming on the power play. The 24-year-old has logged top-four minutes at even strength, and he's also seeing time on the second power-play unit. He's added 14 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, eight hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating. His defensive play has been a little shaky early on, but Durzi can make up for it with his offense.