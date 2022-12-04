Durzi notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

During his five-game point streak, Durzi has a goal and six helpers, five of which have come on the power play. The defenseman will continue to see regular playing time as long as his offense is solid, though his defensive struggles remain a concern. He's up to 16 points (eight on the power play) with 33 shots on net, 35 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 24 contests overall, so he can add a little physicality and strong offense from the back end to fantasy rosters.