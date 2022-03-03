Durzi notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Durzi set up Arthur Kaliyev's second goal of the game at 13:17 of the second period. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Durzi, who has mustered just five assists in his last 18 games. The rookie defenseman has 15 points (eight on the power play), 57 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 25 PIM in 37 appearances overall. Given his inconsistency lately, his fantasy value is likely to be limited to deeper formats.