Durzi logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Durzi has three assists, including two on the power play, in two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old defenseman quarterbacks the second power-play unit for the Kings, and that group has been arguably better than the first unit recently. Durzi is up to three goals, nine helpers, five power-play points, 31 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-3 rating in 21 outings.