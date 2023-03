Durzi (upper body) joined the Kings for Wednesday's practice, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Durzi had been skating on his own, but this is the first time he's worked with LA since he was injured March 6. Durzi served as an extra during the practice, so it might still take some time before he's ready to play, but the 24-year-old is at least trending in the right direction. He has seven goals and 34 points in 62 contests this season.