Durzi has been making strides in his recovery from shoulder surgery, reports Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Durzi has been skating since the Kings' training camp began, but he initially wore a non-contact jersey and wasn't part of the main group. He moved to that group Wednesday for his first full practice and was tested further Friday with Los Angeles conducting more physical battle drills. It's encouraging to see that kind of steady progress, but it still remains to be seen if he'll get into any preseason games. Dooley pretty much ruled out the possibility of Durzi playing in Sunday's exhibition game against Anaheim, saying he's "not quite" ready.