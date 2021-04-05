site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Sean Durzi: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Durzi was reassigned to the AHL Ontario on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Durzi has yet to make his NHL debut. He's picked up 13 points in 23 AHL appearances this season.
