Durzi netted a goal in the Kings' 2-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

Durzi missed seven straight games because of an upper-body injury, but he's contributed three points (a goal, two assists) in two contests since returning. That's pushed him up to eight goals and 37 points in 64 appearances this season. The 24-year-old, who is in his sophomore campaign, has established himself as a regular on the Kings' power play. Going into Tuesday's action, Durzi was averaging 2:10 of ice time with the man advantage, and he's provided 16 points in that role.