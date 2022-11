Durzi scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Durzi scored both of his goals in the second period, with the power-play marker standing as the game-winner. The 24-year-old snapped a six-game point drought with his pair of tallies. He's had an inconsistent start on offense this season, but he's managed three goals, five assists, 28 shots on net, 20 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances.