Durzi (shoulder) is expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest, reports Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

"Feeling good, ready to go," Durzi said. "I'm excited finally and there's not much more to do. Just go play." This will be Durzi's first game since undergoing surgery in May. He's projected to play on the second pairing with Tobias Bjornfot.