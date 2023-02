Durzi notched a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Durzi set up Viktor Arvidsson's second goal of the game with 4:30 left in the third period. With power-play helpers in each of the last two contests, Durzi looks to have put a six-game slump behind him. The 24-year-old defenseman has a career-best 28 points in 53 contests -- he needed 64 outings to get 27 points last season. He's also produced 84 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 52 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-12 rating in 2022-23.