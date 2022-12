Durzi provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Durzi set up an Alex Iafallo goal in the second period. The helper ended Durzi's five-game point drought. He was able to avoid losing much playing time during the slump, and he remains a part of the second power-play unit. The 24-year-old defenseman has 20 points (10 on the power play), 47 shots, 63 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-7 rating through 34 appearances.