Durzi (lower body) is still day-to-day and isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Rangers, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Durzi also missed Saturday's game against Seattle. Los Angeles is not projected to make any lineup changes for Tuesday's contest. The 24-year-old blueliner has three goals, nine points, 31 shots on net, 32 blocks and 27 hits in 19 games this season.