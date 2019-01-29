Kings' Sean Durzi: Traded to Kings
Durzi was traded to Los Angeles with Carl Grundstrom and a 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Jake Muzzin.
Durzi was a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft and is still suiting up at the OHL level. The 187-pound blueliner was a minor part of this deal and is still a few years away from NHL action.
