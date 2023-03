Durzi logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blues.

Both of Durzi's assists came on the power play, setting up Viktor Arvidsson in the first period before grabbing his second helper on Trevor Moore's tally 1:58 later. It was a strong showing for the 24-year-old Durzi, who had missed Los Angeles' previous seven contests with an upper-body injury. The offensive-minded blueliner is up to 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) through 63 games this season.