Durzi scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The second-year defenseman extended his point streak to five games with a first-period helper, then nearly gave the Kings a win in regulation by snapping home a one-timer inside the final five minutes of the third to give his team a 3-2 lead. Durzi has already set new career highs in goals (seven) and points (32), and he's solidifying his spot as Drew Doughty's heir apparent on the Los Angeles blue line.