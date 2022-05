Durzi underwent surgery on his shoulder Thursday.

Durzi is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old was a breakout rookie for the Kings this year, logging 27 points (15 on the power play) with 121 blocked shots, 74 hits and 55 PIM in 64 regular-season outings. He could take on more consistent top-four minutes next year.