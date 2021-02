Durzi was recalled from AHL Ontario to the taxi squad Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Kings need depth on the blue line after Sean Walker (face) and Matt Roy (upper body) suffered injuries that require lengthy recoveries. Durzi will add depth for now. The 22-year-old suited up in 39 AHL games last season and posted 14 points, so he likely won't draw into the lineup unless injuries surface.