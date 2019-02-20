Kings' Sean Walker: All set to play
Walker (face) will play Thursday against the Predators, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Walker will return after missing the past two games with his facial injury. The rookie has been a healthy spectator for his fair share of contests, but he's known as a fiery competitor with a willingness to improve his game, so expect him to steadily build upon the four points that he's garnered through 22 contests with the parent club this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...