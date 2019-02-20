Walker (face) will play Thursday against the Predators, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walker will return after missing the past two games with his facial injury. The rookie has been a healthy spectator for his fair share of contests, but he's known as a fiery competitor with a willingness to improve his game, so expect him to steadily build upon the four points that he's garnered through 22 contests with the parent club this season.