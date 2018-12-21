Kings' Sean Walker: Back in NHL
Walker was recalled from AHL Ontario on Friday.
Walker -- who was sent down ahead of the roster freeze -- should jump back into the lineup with both Dion Phaneuf (upper body) and Alec Martinez (upper body) dealing with injuries. In his previous eight outings, the 23-year-old Walker logged a mere 12:48 of ice time per game, which limits his opportunities and fantasy value.
