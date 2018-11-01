Kings' Sean Walker: Back up with big club
Walker was recalled from AHL Ontario ahead of Thursday's game against the Flyers.
The move comes only a day after Walker was sent down to AHL Ontario, having notched an assist in three games with the big club. Back up with Los Angeles, it's possible Walker draws into Thursday night's lineup with Paul LaDue (undisclosed) battling injury.
