Kings' Sean Walker: Churns out assist
Walker recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Walker continues to be a pleasant surprise on the Kings' blue line -- the 25-year-old has topped last year's offensive production with 11 points in just 25 games. Walker has added 44 shots, 39 blocks and a plus-8 rating in 2019-20. At this pace, he could produce a 30-point campaign. He's done enough to warrant a spot on fantasy rosters in deeper formats.
