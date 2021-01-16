Walker (COVID-19) has been cleared to play, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
Walker missed the entierty of training camp as well as the Kings' season opener due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he'll be eligible to play Saturday against Minnesota. However, there's a chance he'll sit out Saturday's contest in order to get a few practices in before debuting Tuesday against the Avalanche.
