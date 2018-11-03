The Kings reassigned Walker to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walker has averaged just 7:22 of ice time over the Kings' last two contests, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with AHL Ontario, where he's racked up three goals and six points in seven appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories