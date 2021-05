Walker scored a goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Walker wrangled the puck from Andre Burakovsky and set out on a breakaway. The 26-year-old Walker scored, but the Kings' offense for the game ended there. The blueliner finished the season strong with three tallies and five assists in his last eight games. Overall, Walker posted 18 points, 92 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating in 47 contests.