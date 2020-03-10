Play

Walker collected an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on net in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Walker assisted on Austin Wagner's first period goal to open the scoring. The helper snapped Walker's four-game point drought. Through 69 contests, the 25-year-old blueliner has 23 points, 125 shots, 82 blocks and 81 hits this season.

