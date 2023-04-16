Walker averaged a career-low 14:50 of ice time in 2022-23 after averaging 18:33 over the previous three campaigns.

Walker did fine with the work he did get though, recording three goals, 13 points, 36 PIM, 94 shots, 77 hits and 104 blocks in 70 contests during the regular season. The 28-year-old even recorded a power-play assist despite averaging just 0:13 of ice time with the man advantage. He's projected to continue to serve on the third pairing for Game 1 of the Kings' first-round series against Edmonton on Monday.