Walker is one of three Kings expected to be in action Saturday after missing Thursday's game against Minnesota, Dennis Bernstein of TheFourthPeriod.com reports

Walker's return would be welcome news to both Kings fans and fantasy owners, as he's a reliable option to produce from the blue line. If another owner dropped him over COVID concerns, he's worth grabbing, as it appears he'll be in the lineup for four games next week even if there is a setback that keeps him out Saturday.