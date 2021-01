Head coach Todd McLellan said Sunday that Walker (face) is expected to miss extended time, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Walker took a slapshot to the face from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during Thursday's loss. As expected, he'll miss a few games, and McLellan didn't provide a definitive timeline for his return. Matt Roy (upper body) will also miss "extended time," so Austin Strand and Mark Alt may enter the lineup.