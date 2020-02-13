Kings' Sean Walker: Fills empty cage
Walker scored an empty-net goal and fired four shots on net in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Walker's late tally secured the victory for the Kings. He has five points in his last 16 games. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 21 points, 108 shots and a minus-6 rating through 58 contests overall.
