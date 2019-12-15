Kings' Sean Walker: First two-assist game of season
Walker had two assists and two shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Walker drew the primary assist on goals by Tyler Toffoli and Michael Amadio for just his second multi-point game and first two-assist effort of the season. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a solid sophomore campaign, contributing four goals and 14 points in 34 games.
