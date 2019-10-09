Kings' Sean Walker: Gets on scoresheet
Walker scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
The defenseman's first goal of the year came in the first period, extending the Kings' lead to 2-0 at the time. Walker added two hits and two blocked shots in the contest. He had only 10 points in 39 games last season, so there's not a huge expectation for offense from the 24-year-old.
