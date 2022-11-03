Walker's role with the Kings has been marginal this season.

Walker has been a healthy scratch in four of the Kings' 12 games and when he has been in the lineup, he's averaged just 14:17 of ice time. That's a substantial drop compared to his average of 18:34 of ice time in 123 games from 2019-20 through 2021-22. Unless his role with the team grows as the season continues, he's unlikely to come close to his career-high of 24 points, which was set in 2018-19. Currently he has no points, nine blocks, and 11 hits in eight games this season.