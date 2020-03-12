Walker provided a power-play assist, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Walker set up Gabriel Vilardi's game-tying goal at 9:12 of the third period. The 25-year-old Walker has assists in consecutive outings. He's up to 24 points, 127 shots, 84 blocks and 81 hits through 70 games this year. Walker has some fantasy value in formats that reward physical play, although his offense is fine from a second-year blueliner.